Enemy "Buk-M1" air defence system worth $10 million destroyed by Ukrainian soldiers. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers tracked down and destroyed an enemy "Buk-M1" air defence missile system.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldiers' successful combat work was posted on social media.

"We destroyed an enemy 'Buk-M1' air defence missile system in one of the key areas. The scouts of the "Black Forest" brigade were working. The subsequent fireworks from the detonation of the ammunition was the result of an accurate hit. The estimated cost of the destroyed SAM is about $10 million," the commentary to the video reads.

