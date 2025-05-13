Detonation of Russian "Buk-M3" air defence missile system after being hit by American "Switchblade 600" kamikaze drone. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a Russian "Buk-M3" air defence missile system by hitting it with a US "Switchblade 600" kamikaze drone in the eastern direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

The Switchblade 600 is a 23kg American barrage munition that is also portable and can be set up in 10 minutes. It is designed to fly up to 40 km in 20 minutes, then can barrage for another 20 minutes (giving it a total range of up to 80 km and attack at a striking speed of up to 185 km/h). The drone carries an anti-tank warhead designed to destroy or disable armoured vehicles.

