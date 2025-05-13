1 023 5
More than 177,000 people have been lost by occupiers since beginning of year, according to Syrskyi. VIDEO
Since the beginning of the year, enemy losses have reached over 177,000 people.
According to Censor.NET, this was written by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.
"More than 177,000 people have been killed by the occupiers since the beginning of the year. The Ukrainian Defence Forces are beating the Russian aggressor day and night, bringing a just peace for Ukraine closer!" wrote Syrskyi.
The Commander-in-Chief also thanked the defenders for their professional combat work and faith in our Victory.
"The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine!" - Syrskyi said.
