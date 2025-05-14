ENG
News Video captured occupiers
Posing as Ukrainian troops: Two ruscists captured on Kupiansk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers from the "Pomsta" Brigade captured two servicemen from the Russian military unit "Storm-Z" on the Kupiansk direction.

This was reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

They were wearing sleeve insignia of the Luhansk detachment, but turned out to be soldiers of the 25th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment — former convicts now serving in the Storm-Z unit," the report reads.

Read more: Ukrainian forces capture Togolese citizens fighting for Russia – Togo’s Foreign Ministry says they were lured under false pretenses

