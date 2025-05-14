Russians have updated fortifications between Mariupol and Berdiansk - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

Russian occupation forces have strengthened their defensive positions in the area from Mariupol to Berdiansk.

This was announced by the head of the Centre for the Study of Occupation Petro Andriushchenko on Telegram, Cesor.NET reports .

"The Russians have updated the Surovikin line (a Russian fortification complex of buildings and trenches - ed.) from Mariupol to Berdiansk, adding new 'dragon's teeth'... and set up separate base points - observation (?) at a certain distance," Andriushchenko wrote.

He stressed that the entire section of the road to Crimea, which is being actively used by troops, is now under tight Russian control.

These actions take place against the backdrop of statements about "peaceful negotiations", Andriushchenko added.

