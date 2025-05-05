Russia is forming new military bases in Mariupol area, - Andriushchenko. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the Mariupol region, which is under the temporary occupation of the Russian army, the invaders' activity is recorded, including the movement of forces and the formation of new military bases.

This was announced by the head of the Centre for the Study of Occupation Petro Andriushchenko in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, massive interregional movements of the military have been stopped, but local movements are observed. The main activity was recorded in the Nikolska community, which is strategically important due to its proximity to the directions from Velyka Novosilka to Polohy.

Andriushchenko suggests that such actions may indicate that Russian forces are preparing for an offensive in Zaporizhzhia direction, and "the countdown to its start is a matter of days at most".







