Woman detained for vandalizing portraits of fallen soldiers at Heroes’ Alley in Kyiv – police. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a local woman who vandalized several portraits of fallen Ukrainian defenders and small national flags at Heroes’ Alley.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, Censor.NET informs.

According to police, the 33-year-old Kyiv resident appeared to be in an altered mental state at the time. She also scattered flowers placed on the memorial flowerbed at the site.

Passersby attempted to stop her from committing the offense.

See more: Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for desecration of 59 graves of Sich Riflemen and UGA soldiers - prosecutor’s office. PHOTOS

The woman was later detained by police officers. She was unable to explain her actions.

In Kyiv, a woman committed hooliganism on Heroes' Alley

The woman was taken to the police station, where officers are currently questioning her. The legal qualification of the offense is being determined.

Earlier, local Telegram channels published a video showing a scuffle at Heroes’ Alley.

See more: Vandals damage portraits of fallen soldiers on Alley of Memory of Heroes in Kirovohrad region. PHOTOS

Author: 

