Man sentenced to 9 years in prison for desecration of 59 graves of Sich Riflemen and UGA soldiers - prosecutor’s office. PHOTOS

A resident of Stryi district was sentenced to 9 years in prison for desecrating 59 graves of Sich Riflemen and UGA soldiers. He committed the crime in 2021 on the territory of the old cemetery in Stryi.

Following a public prosecution by prosecutors of the Stryi District Prosecutor's Office, a 23-year-old man was found guilty of desecrating a grave (Part 4 of Article 297 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He was sentenced to 9 years in prison.

What the vandal is accused of

Prosecutors proved in court that in March 2021, a resident of a village in the Stryi district, while under the influence of drugs, desecrated graves in the old cemetery in Stryi.

In particular, the accused destroyed 59 concrete tombstones at the burial site of internationalist soldiers - the Legendary Ukrainian Sich Riflemen and soldiers of the Ukrainian Galician Army.

A cemetery guard caught the man red-handed and immediately called the police.

The amount of damage caused by the defendant's illegal actions is almost UAH 700 thousand.

The defendant will be kept in custody until the verdict enters into force.