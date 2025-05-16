Russia attacked a civilian car in Kherson: there are wounded. VIDEO

In Kherson, around 10:30, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The car caught fire as a result of the attack. Two civilians were injured - a 55-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man. They were diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as contusions. The injured are being provided with medical assistance.

In addition, residential buildings in the central district of the city came under fire. Damage was recorded in private homes: walls were smashed and windows were broken.

