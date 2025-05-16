ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10712 visitors online
News Video Drone attacks in Kherson
910 0

Russia attacked a civilian car in Kherson: there are wounded. VIDEO

In Kherson, around 10:30, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a civilian car.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military District Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

The car caught fire as a result of the attack. Two civilians were injured - a 55-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man. They were diagnosed with explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as contusions. The injured are being provided with medical assistance.

In addition, residential buildings in the central district of the city came under fire. Damage was recorded in private homes: walls were smashed and windows were broken.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian Federation strikes at Kherson railway station: building and one of the carriages damaged. PHOTO

Author: 

shoot out (14449) Kherson (1261) Khersonska region (2284) Khersonskyy district (344)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 