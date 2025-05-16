Soldiers of 3rd SAB neutralize unexploded GABs. VIDEO
Sappers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) have published a video showing fragments of their combat work near the front line.
As reported by Censor.NET, the footage shows Ukrainian servicemen destroying an unexploded aerial bomb using TNT.
"Fighters of the 'Third' are neutralizing unexploded GABs (guided aerial bombs). Every day, the b#stards launch GABs at our positions. Some of them fail to detonate and remain lying in the field. To eliminate this deadly threat, combat engineers from the Engineering Reconnaissance Platoon of the Engineering Support Group of the 3rd Assault Brigade locate the unexploded GABs and destroy them using TNT," the video caption reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password