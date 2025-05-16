Soldiers of 3rd SAB neutralize unexploded GABs. VIDEO

Sappers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) have published a video showing fragments of their combat work near the front line.

As reported by Censor.NET, the footage shows Ukrainian servicemen destroying an unexploded aerial bomb using TNT.

"Fighters of the 'Third' are neutralizing unexploded GABs (guided aerial bombs). Every day, the b#stards launch GABs at our positions. Some of them fail to detonate and remain lying in the field. To eliminate this deadly threat, combat engineers from the Engineering Reconnaissance Platoon of the Engineering Support Group of the 3rd Assault Brigade locate the unexploded GABs and destroy them using TNT," the video caption reads.

See more: Fragments of a Tochka-U missile were found in a bay in Kyiv’s Obolonskyi district. PHOTOS