Bombus strike UAV hunts down Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter. VIDEO

Operators of Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SOF) from the "Balista" unit successfully struck a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" attack helicopter. The soldiers used a Bombus tactical strike unmanned aerial system equipped with remote detonation.

This was reported by the SOF "Balista" unit on their official Instagram page, according to Censor.NET.

It is noted that the Russian helicopter attempted a "combat patrol" over Ukrainian territory.

"The Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ tried to carry out a ‘combat patrol’ over Ukrainian fields. But it failed to consider one crucial factor — a group of Bombus tactical strike UAVs was already waiting in the sky. Precise execution, cold calculation — and another minus to the occupiers’ fleet," the post reads.

The Ka-52 "Alligator" is considered one of Russia’s most advanced attack helicopters.

