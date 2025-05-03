US State Department has approved sale of equipment for F-16s and pilot training services to Ukraine worth $310 million

On Friday, 2 May, the US State Department approved the potential sale of $310 million worth of training and technical equipment for F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the website of the Office of Military Cooperation of the US Department of Defence.

The report says that the Ukrainian government has requested the purchase of equipment and services to support Ukrainian F-16 aircraft.

The package includes:

modification and modernisation of aircraft;

training of personnel related to operation and maintenance;

spare parts, consumables, repair support;

ground equipment, dispatch, and support of classified and unclassified software, classified and unclassified publications, and technical documentation;

engineering, technical, and logistics services and other logistics elements.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by enhancing the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe," the statement said.

Read more: U.S. minerals deal will help strengthen Ukraine’s air defense with American systems – Shmyhal

In addition, the package is expected to improve Ukraine's ability to counter current and future threats, ensure effective training of Ukrainian pilots, and increase interoperability with the United States.

The main contractors include Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, BAE Systems, and AAR.

Now the US Congress must approve the State Department's decision.

Earlier, it was reported that the United States sent decommissioned and inoperable F-16 fighters to Ukraine for spare parts. An An-124 aircraft was used to deliver them.

Read also: US hands over decommissioned F-16s to Ukraine to be used as a source of spare parts - media