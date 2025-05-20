New European sanctions package – already 17th. This is step in right direction, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the adoption of the 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today we have important decisions on sanctions. The new European sanctions package is already the 17th. This is a step in the right direction, and there should be as many sanctions steps as necessary to make Russia interested in peace and feel the full price for its aggression and desire to prolong the war. It is Moscow that is dragging out the war. That's why Russian oil, the tanker fleet, their entire energy infrastructure that finances the war, all their banks, all their financial schemes, Russia's military industry - all of this should be targeted.

There is also the decision of the UK on sanctions - I am grateful for that. We continue to work with America on sanctions at various levels. We convince them that this is what is needed to stop Putin from lying about ending the war. Time will prove us right.

We will definitely guarantee a lasting peace. And we will not stop increasing Ukrainian strength for a single day," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Sybiha: Ukraine is interested in direct Putin–Zelenskyy meeting