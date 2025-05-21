ENG
Russian motorized assault trooper gets caught in wire snare trap at full speed and goes flying over handlebars. VIDEO

A video has posted online showing a Russian assault biker getting caught  in a wire snare trap at full speed and being thrown over the handlebars.

According to Censor.NET, the trap was set up in a weedy field and was difficult to detect. A few minutes earlier, another occupier had been caught in the same trap.

