Russian motorized assault trooper gets caught in wire snare trap at full speed and goes flying over handlebars. VIDEO
A video has posted online showing a Russian assault biker getting caught in a wire snare trap at full speed and being thrown over the handlebars.
According to Censor.NET, the trap was set up in a weedy field and was difficult to detect. A few minutes earlier, another occupier had been caught in the same trap.
