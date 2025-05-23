Soldiers of 3rd SAB clear forest belt from occupiers: "Get your grenades ready. F#ck! What hell was that!?". VIDEO

A fragment was published online, showing fragments of the combat work of the 3rd SAB's assault men.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows Ukrainian soldiers clearing a forest belt from the occupiers.

"Under the sound of shells, the soldiers of the Third Assault Brigade confidently advanced and cleared the landing, where the enemy's leftovers remained. Drops of enemy ammunition, mortar fire, and the elimination of f#ckers in holes. Despite their injuries, the soldiers of the 2nd mech battalion pressed the occupiers and took what was theirs," the commentary to the video reads.

