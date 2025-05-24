4 799 14
Kamikaze drone operated by fighters of 72nd SMB eliminated occupier who was standing motionless. VIDEO
In one of the frontline areas, drone operators of the BULAVA unmanned systems battalion of the 72nd separate mechanised brigade named after the Black Zaporizhzhia soldiers recorded an unusual scene: after the drone appeared, the occupier tried to escape by pretending to be a dummy or a scarecrow.
This disguise, which, according to Russian instructors, is advised to escape from FPV drones, did not work. The target was clearly identified, and a precise strike eliminated the enemy, Censor.NET reports.
