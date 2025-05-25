Defence forces destroyed tank, 10 enemy shelters, 10 enemy infantrymen, telecommunications towers and an ammunition depot. VIDEO

In the Kursk direction, operators of combat drones of the 5th Border Guard Detachment's "Prime" unit continue to inflict devastating strikes on the enemy.

Due to the high accuracy and professionalism of the UAV operators, the enemy suffers significant losses. As a result, 1 enemy tank, 10 enemy hiding places, 10 enemy infantrymen, 2 take-off and control positions of enemy UAVs, 2 enemy artillery positions, 2 telecommunication towers and 1 ammunition depot were destroyed, Censor.NET reports.

