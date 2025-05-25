ENG
MIM-23 Hawk anti-aircraft guided missile successfully intercepted Russian Kh-101 cruise missile. VIDEO

The MIM-23 Hawk anti-aircraft guided missile successfully intercepted a Russian X-101 cruise missile.

The video shows the X-101 firing heat traps before the interception, Censor.NET reports.

