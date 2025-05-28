Residents of Rostov-on-Don complain of suffocation from crematorium: "Pipes are heating up. When Hitler burned people in ovens, there was no such effect". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing a Russian man talking about the high rate of operation of the crematorium in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
According to Censor.NET, the man in the recording says that the pipes of the facility are red-hot, and the neighbourhood is filled with the choking smell of burnt bodies. The Russian suspects the authorities of mass burning of the bodies of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.
