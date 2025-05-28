ENG
Residents of Rostov-on-Don complain of suffocation from crematorium: "Pipes are heating up. When Hitler burned people in ovens, there was no such effect". VIDEO

A video has been posted online showing a Russian man talking about the high rate of operation of the crematorium in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

According to Censor.NET, the man in the recording says that the pipes of the facility are red-hot, and the neighbourhood is filled with the choking smell of burnt bodies. The Russian suspects the authorities of mass burning of the bodies of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine.

Watch more: Russian official suggests heating Russian homes with heat from burning bodies in crematoria: "It’s very eco-friendly". VIDEO

