Occupier is outraged that four Russian soldiers with walking canes have to go on an assault. VIDEO
One of the Russian servicemen filmed four of his fellow soldiers who could barely stand and were holding walking canes, yet were about to be sent to storm Ukrainian positions.
The author of the video reacts with sarcasm and frustration, openly shocked by the "readiness" of such an "assault group," reports Censor.NET.
