Wounded Russian screams in pain after Ukrainian drone strike: "Bitch! Tourniquet, f#ck it! My leg is f#cked!". VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator shot at two occupiers who were riding an ATV on a field road.

According to Censor.NET, the moment of the hit was filmed by the driver of the ATV on his camera. Judging by the video, both occupiers were injured - one was limping on his leg, and the other was screaming in pain. The ATV caught fire after being hit.

Warning: Foul language!

