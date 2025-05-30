4 309 36
Wounded Russian screams in pain after Ukrainian drone strike: "Bitch! Tourniquet, f#ck it! My leg is f#cked!". VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator shot at two occupiers who were riding an ATV on a field road.
According to Censor.NET, the moment of the hit was filmed by the driver of the ATV on his camera. Judging by the video, both occupiers were injured - one was limping on his leg, and the other was screaming in pain. The ATV caught fire after being hit.
Warning: Foul language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password