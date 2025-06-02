Two foreign mercenaries from Russian army raised their hands in front of Ukrainian drone and surrendered. VIDEO
Two foreign mercenaries of the Russian army, threatened by a Ukrainian drone attack, put their hands up and surrendered in the Zaporizhzhia region.
According to Censor.NET, a video recording of the surrender was published on social media.
"Two foreign mercenaries who fought for the Russian Federation are begging for mercy and surrendering to a Ukrainian drone in the Zaporizhzhia direction," the commentary to the video reads.
