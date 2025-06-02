1 586 6
"Birds of Magyar" shoot down 133 enemy drones in skies over Russia’s Kursk region. VIDEO
Fighters from the "Topota Team" unit of the 414th Strike UAV Brigade "Birds of Magyar" attacked more than a hundred Russian drones in the skies over the Kursk region.
Footage of the combat mission was published on the brigade’s Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
The "Topota Team" specializes in targeting Russian Lancet attack drones, which are designed to strike Ukrainian equipment. In addition, they destroyed reconnaissance "fixed wing UAVs," relay stations, bombers, and kamikaze drones.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password