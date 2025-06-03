2 401 7
Operators of KOSHEY GROUP air-defense drone unit destroyed five enemy Lancet attack UAVs. VIDEO
Operators of the KOSHEY GROUP air-defense drone unit destroyed five enemy Lancet attack UAVs.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful attacks by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"As many as 5 Lancets were shot down by KOSHEY GROUP soldiers. This is a fantastic result, because every downed Lancet means saved lives of our people!" the commentary to the video reads.
