Operators of KOSHEY GROUP air-defense drone unit destroyed five enemy Lancet attack UAVs. VIDEO

Operators of the KOSHEY GROUP air-defense drone unit destroyed five enemy Lancet attack UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful attacks by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"As many as 5 Lancets were shot down by KOSHEY GROUP soldiers. This is a fantastic result, because every downed Lancet means saved lives of our people!" the commentary to the video reads.

