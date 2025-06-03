12 880 51
Russian conscripts from Caucasus beating up fellow Russian in barracks: "Bitch! Coward! Show your face, you f#cking f#ggot!". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing Russian conscripts from the Caucasus beating their fellow Russian conscript in the barracks.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that one of the Caucasians is directly conducting "educational work" with the Russian, while the others are observing the process.
"From the very first days of service, the Russian conscript was told his place in the hierarchy of the 'multinational people'," the commentary to the video reads.
Warning: Strong language!
