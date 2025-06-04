2 239 10
Spectacular detonation of an enemy tank’s ammunition in the Siversk direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 54th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Hetman Ivan Mazepa destroyed an enemy tank together with its ammunition load in the Siversk direction.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the skilful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
