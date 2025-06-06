ENG
Eliminated occupiers lie at bus stop: "Oh, f#ck, who hell knows how long they’ve been here". VIDEO

A video has surfaced online showing a Russian soldier filming the bodies of his eliminated fellow soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows four dead Russian soldiers lying at a bus stop.

"Southern front line, Petushky station. Russian occupiers took up advantageous positions at the bus stop and are still waiting for their ride to Kyiv," the author of the post noted.

Warning: Foul language!

