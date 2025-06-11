ENG
Navy destroys Russian APC and motorcycles with precise munition drops. VIDEO

Servicemen of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi have destroyed a Russian armored personnel carrier (APC) and several motorcycles.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of the Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

Watch more: Two tanks, three AFVs including "Tigr," three IFVs, APC, two howitzers, and MT-12 "Rapira" gun destroyed. VIDEO

