1 338 2
Navy destroys Russian APC and motorcycles with precise munition drops. VIDEO
Servicemen of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade named after Hetman Petro Sahaidachnyi have destroyed a Russian armored personnel carrier (APC) and several motorcycles.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of the Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password