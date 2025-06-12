ENG
Сharred occupier’s body on armour of burned Russian armoured vehicle. VIDEO 18+

A video was posted online showing a Russian armoured vehicle being burnt.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that at least one occupier was unable to evacuate from the burning BMP.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

