Occupier’s body lying near IFV set on fire by Ukrainian drones. VIDEO 18+

Drone operators of the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th UAV Brigade "Birds of Magyar" destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle in Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers shows the body of a liquidated occupier lying next to a burning armoured vehicle.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone flies into bed of truck carrying three occupiers. VIDEO

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Kamikaze drone knocks occupier out of tree. VIDEO

