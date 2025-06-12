Ukraine’s response to "Lancet" – "Bulava" strike and reconnaissance complex – is already at front line, - Fedorov. VIDEO

Not long ago, the Russian "Lancet" dominated the skies. Today, it is being replaced by solutions from members of the Brave1 defence innovation cluster. DeViro's Bulava strike and reconnaissance system is already performing combat missions and outperforming "lancet" in key indicators.

This was written by the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

The system does not just destroy targets - it does so accurately, behind enemy lines and in the most difficult conditions.

destroys high-priority targets, such as electronic warfare and air defence systems, Buk-M, Tor, etc;

affects both stationary and moving objects;

Provides real-time video confirmation of the affected targets;

has a number of unique characteristics that are not disclosed for security reasons.

"Technology is our asymmetric advantage. The more such solutions we have, the less chances the enemy has," the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation stressed.