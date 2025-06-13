Soldiers of 414th Brigade burned down occupiers’ "Grad" MLRS with drone. VIDEO
The FPV crew of WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy "Grad" MLRS at a firing position.
The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.
