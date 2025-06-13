ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11396 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment
2 243 1

Soldiers of 414th Brigade burned down occupiers’ "Grad" MLRS with drone. VIDEO

The FPV crew of WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an enemy "Grad" MLRS at a firing position.

The video was published on the unit's channel, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Drone operators from "SIGNUM" battalion destroyed three Russian Supercam UAVs and one "Orlan-10". VIDEO

Author: 

Grad (98) drones (2491) war in Ukraine (2990)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 