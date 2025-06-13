After drone attack, "three hundredth" Russian read Ukrainian leaflet with offer to surrender and raised his hands up. VIDEO

The occupier surrendered to Ukrainian soldiers after being wounded by a Ukrainian drone attack.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the surrender was published on social media. The recording shows that before the drone attack, the occupier was dropped off with leaflets offering to lay down his arms.

"The Russian occupier expressed a desire to surrender to the Ukrainian drone only after he was wounded and recalled a leaflet with a message to stay alive and go into captivity, which the drone had dropped shortly before. Later, the drone led the invader to a Ukrainian defender, who escorted him to our positions. The work of the aerial bombers of "Bohomols" ("Mantis") unit of the 105th Battalion of the 63rd Separate Mechanised Brigade," the author of the publication writes in his commentary.

