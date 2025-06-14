6 223 3
Enemy was left without "eyes": "elite" shelter for enemy UAV pilots destroyed in Lyman direction. VIDEO
In the Lyman direction, the SIGNUM battalion conducted a series of successful attacks that destroyed several enemy hideouts.
This was reported on the website of the 53rd separate mechanised brigade named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh, Censor.NET reports. The brigade reported on three successful episodes of combat operations:
- The first strike: a hiding place where three occupants were hiding was discovered and accurately hit. "None of them came out," the soldiers said.
- The second strike: a direct hit destroyed the "elite" hideout of enemy UAV pilots, leaving the "enemy without 'eyes'".
- The third strike: another accurate shot eliminated the invader, who was trying to transmit information via radio, but did not have time.
