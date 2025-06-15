There is agreement that prisoner exchanges will continue next week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that prisoner exchanges would continue next week, at least this is the agreement.

He said this in a traditional evening video address, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Defenders liberated from captivity have injuries and health problems, most of them are Mariupol defenders, most of them are officers - Coordination Center

"Today(14 June - ed.) is another exchange, the fourth one this week. It is very important that we bring our guys home from Russian captivity. And this time we managed to return, in particular, our Ukrainian officers - army and border guards. Of course, today's exchange also includes soldiers and sergeants," the Head of State said.

The President noted that many of them had been held in Russian captivity since 2022.

"These are the defenders of Mariupol, Azovstal, and guys from other areas of combat operations. They are already at home, already in Ukraine. All of them are being provided with the necessary assistance after being wounded, after the harsh conditions of captivity in Russia. Their conditions are really very difficult," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine is working to return all our other people who are now in Russian captivity. According to him, the exchanges are expected to continue next week.

"We plan to continue the exchanges next week, at least this is the agreement. We hope that the Russian side will fulfil its part of these humanitarian obligations, and fulfil them as agreed," the President said.

As a reminder, on 14 June 2025, another prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place.