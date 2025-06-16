ENG
Occupier climbs into black bag before dying. VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the occupier climbing into a large black bag and lying down at the bottom of the trench.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that the Ukrainian drone operator watched the Russian self-packing and then eliminated him.

"The Russian occupier decided to make some money in Ukraine, he prudently climbed into a black bag, where he was eliminated by Ukrainian aerial bombers. Lyman direction of the frontline, Donetsk region. Footage of the 63rd separate mechanised brigade," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

