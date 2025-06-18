Fighters of 210th Assault Regiment hacked enemy reconnaissance UAV and adjusted attack of their kamikaze drone on positions of occupiers. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 210th Assault Regiment intercepted the control of an enemy reconnaissance UAV and used it to correct a kamikaze drone attack on a Russian army position.

According to Censor.NET, a video with a fragment of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Combat operations are now so dynamic that sometimes, instead of flying out for reconnaissance with your own drone, it is easier to intercept a signal from an enemy reconnaissance vehicle and use it to target the target. This time it happened exactly like that. We hacked into an enemy drone and used this interception to adjust to hit the target with our FPV," the commentary to the video reads.

