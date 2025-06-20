ENG
Russian soldier flips off Ukrainian drone camera, moments later, drone-dropped munition shreds him. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated an occupier with a precise drop after the enemy made an obscene gesture at the drone’s camera.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat action by the Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.

Viewer discretion advised: not recommended for individuals who are psychologically sensitive!

