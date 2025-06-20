12 665 51
Russian soldier flips off Ukrainian drone camera, moments later, drone-dropped munition shreds him. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator eliminated an occupier with a precise drop after the enemy made an obscene gesture at the drone’s camera.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat action by the Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media.
Viewer discretion advised: not recommended for individuals who are psychologically sensitive!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password