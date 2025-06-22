Enemy railway tankers carrying fuel were destroyed in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region, - DIU. VIDEO

On 22 June 2025, in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate’s special unit "Kabul 9," in coordination with the Operational Strategic Group "Khortytsia," the Joint Task Force "Zaporizhzhia," the "Alpha" unit, and the State Special Communications group "Next," successfully struck a Russian occupiers’ freight train—setting fire to fuel tanks intended for the enemy’s criminal army.

"Another successful rumble, provided by the masters of military intelligence strike drones, took place on the railway section between Levadne and Molochansk.

Black columns of smoke and fire from the affected tanks with diesel fuel and other fuels and lubricants rose to the sky," the statement said.

"The armed struggle against the Russian occupiers continues," the DIU said.

Earlier, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that a military train of the Russian invaders had been blown up near the occupied Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region.