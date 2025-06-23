Motorcycles and light vehicles: enemy shifts assault tactics in Vovchansk direction – SBGS. VIDEO

Russians are actively using motorcycles for rapid breakthroughs and insertion of assault groups in close proximity to Ukrainian positions. This mobility complicates their detection and neutralization during approaches.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS).

Previously, the enemy operated on IFVs and light towing vehicles (LTLB), typically assaulting in small groups. Now, the focus is on speed and maneuverability. Motorcycles allow quick traversal of open terrain and reduce exposure time under fire.

Fighters of the "Forpost" brigade emphasize that the enemy acts persistently and aggressively, carrying out several assaults daily. Meanwhile, our defenders constantly adapt to the changes and maintain the defense under continuous pressure.

