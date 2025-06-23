Russian forces destroy lyceum in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi with ballistic missile. People trapped under rubble. Pressure on Russia must increase – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

A ballistic missile strike by Russia destroyed a lyceum in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region. Pressure on Russia must be increased.

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"An absolutely insane strike by a Russian missile directly on a lyceum in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Odesa region. Preliminary data indicate it was a ballistic missile strike. There were no children in the lyceum, it is currently vacation time. However, staff members were present. Unfortunately, people may be trapped under the rubble. Two fatalities are already confirmed. My condolences to the families and loved ones.

The lyceum is almost completely destroyed. A rescue operation is ongoing. All necessary services are involved," the head of state said.

According to him, none of these Russian strikes are accidental—the Russian military knows exactly where it is hitting. These are demonstrative strikes.

"The Russian leadership does not intend to change course or end the war of its own accord. That is why real and painful pressure and sanctions against Russia are necessary. We are currently defending ourselves from Russian strikes. But if Russia is not forced to make peace, we will have to think about protecting lyceums, hospitals, and ordinary residential buildings in other European countries—anywhere Russian killers can hit. Killings and strikes must be stopped. Pressure on Russia must be increased," the president added.