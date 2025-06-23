Marines, together with army aviation, destroy enemy command-observation post. VIDEO

Reconnaissance men of the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of the Marine Corps located a command and observation post of a Russian assault company. Army aviation was deployed to strike the target.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of the marines and pilots of the 11th Separate Army Aviation Brigade, the enemy stronghold was swiftly destroyed. A precise strike eliminated the command post along with the personnel present at the position, Censor.NET reports.

