3 577 4
Marines, together with army aviation, destroy enemy command-observation post. VIDEO
Reconnaissance men of the 34th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade of the Marine Corps located a command and observation post of a Russian assault company. Army aviation was deployed to strike the target.
Thanks to the coordinated actions of the marines and pilots of the 11th Separate Army Aviation Brigade, the enemy stronghold was swiftly destroyed. A precise strike eliminated the command post along with the personnel present at the position, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password