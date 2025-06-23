Defense Forces detect and eliminate group of occupiers hiding in tree line near our positions. VIDEO

Drone crews of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade detected and eliminated a group of Russian soldiers attempting to take cover in a wooded area near Ukrainian positions.

Reconnaissance drones spotted a concentration of enemy infantry sheltering among the trees. Despite their efforts to remain hidden, the enemy was promptly detected and targeted. A series of precise drone strikes destroyed the cover along with the occupying forces inside, Censor.NET reports.

Another attempt by a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group to gain a foothold near Ukrainian positions also ended in failure. The marines continue to maintain effective control of the area, preventing enemy activity in this sector.

