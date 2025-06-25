Occupiers examine their destroyed truck and bodies of their killed comrades: "F#ck, ours were hit! It’s mine. Oh, f#ck, his leg is torn off!". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing the occupiers filming their destroyed truck and the bodies of their liquidated accomplices.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows that the enemy vehicle hit an anti-tank mine. The video shows the bodies of at least two Russians killed.
Warning: Strong language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password