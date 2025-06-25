ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10687 visitors online
News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
11 313 25

Occupiers examine their destroyed truck and bodies of their killed comrades: "F#ck, ours were hit! It’s mine. Oh, f#ck, his leg is torn off!". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing the occupiers filming their destroyed truck and the bodies of their liquidated accomplices.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows that the enemy vehicle hit an anti-tank mine. The video shows the bodies of at least two Russians killed.

Watch more: Representative of occupying authorities in Skadovsk presented father of Russian soldier who was killed in action with microwave oven: "Thank you for your son". VIDEO

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Russian soldier beating two of his comrades tied to pole with stick: "Here they are, two f#ggots! You shouldn’t have left your positions!". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9505) elimination (5386) Russian world (115)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 