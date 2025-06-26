Ukrainian Su-24M bomber drops FAB-500 aerial bomb equipped with UMPC module to increase range to 60 kilometres. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian Su-24M frontline bomber using a FAB-500 with unified planning and correction modules (UMPC).

According to Censor.NET, the UMPC module allows for an increase in the attack range to 60 kilometres, and under ideal conditions of dropping an air bomb from a high altitude, the range of the bomb can reach 80-100 km.

