Dozens of bodies of eliminated occupiers lying on street of Ukrainian village and on remains of destroyed houses. VIDEO 18+

A video has been published online showing the bodies of the eliminated occupiers on the streets of the destroyed village.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows more than a dozen dead Russians in a destroyed yard and on the street adjacent to the house.

"Dozens of corpses of the Russian occupiers in ordinary yards near Pokrovsk after the "meat" assault. You can also see that the entire street is littered with the bodies of those who came to kill. This is the price Russians are willing to pay for every occupied settlement. Video by aerial reconnaissance men of the 'Hostri Kartuzy' unit of the 2nd separate detachment of the 'Omega' Special Purpose Centre of the National Guard," the commentary to the video reads.

