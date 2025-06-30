3 163 2
SOF destroyed Russian reconnaissance group near border: one Russian soldier was captured. VIDEO
The 6th Regiment of the Ranger Special Forces conducted special operations near the state border with Russia, destroying an enemy group of Russian occupiers
The soldiers reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"In the North Slobozhansky direction, they organised an ambush on an enemy reconnaissance group that tried to enter Ukrainian territory," the statement said.
During the battle, the group of ruscists was destroyed, and one Russian occupier was taken prisoner.
