Occupiers lost 32,420 personnel in June – Syrskyi. VIDEO

In June alone, the total losses of the occupiers in manpower amounted to 32,420 people.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

He also noted that within the month, Ukrainian forces destroyed 111 tanks, 272 armored fighting vehicles, 1,227 artillery systems, 26 multiple launch rocket systems, 17 air defense systems, 3,371 vehicles, 18 units of special equipment, and 4,574 operational-tactical UAVs.

In addition, Ukrainian forces continue to target key Russian military infrastructure, including ammunition depots, airfields, and defense industry facilities located far from the frontline.

Watch more: Kamikaze drone tears off arms and head of occupier driving quad bike with mobile electronic warfare system. VIDEO 18+

"Thank you all for your effective and impactful combat work. The fight goes on. Glory to Ukraine!" Syrskyi emphasized.