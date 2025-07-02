Ruscists strike Kharkiv with drones: non-residential building on fire in Novobavarskyi district. VIDEO

On the night of Wednesday, 2 July 2025, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with strike drones.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ihor Terekhov, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, Novobavarskyi district was under attack.

"As a result of the strike on Novobavarskyi district, a one-storey non-residential building is on fire. There is no information about the victims yet. Inspection of the areas adjacent to the impact is ongoing," he said.

Later, Terekhov added that in addition to the fire at the arrival site in Novobavarskyi district, windows in nearby houses were smashed.

As of 5.30 am, the fire at the arrival site in Novobavarskyi district was contained.

Two people have been evacuated by the Red Cross from the houses near where the impact occurred. There are no injured at the moment.