Russians deliberately attack Ukrainian rescuers with drones and boast about it in videos, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO
The Russian invaders openly publish videos of how they deliberately target Ukrainian rescuers with drones.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service, commenting on the footage that appeared in Russian propaganda publics, Censor.NET reports.
"Russia is not even shy - it openly publishes videos of how it deliberately targets rescuers with drones. At those who are not at war, do not have weapons, and save lives after their own shelling. This is not just terror, it is demonstrative inhumanity," the statement said.
The SES added that targeting those who are pulling people out of the rubble means fighting against life itself.
